Delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tour de France begins its three-week journey through France on Saturday. With this year's pandemic-shortened racing schedule offering few chances for cyclists to ride into form, the Tour de France 2020 is filled with uncertainty. Oddsmakers list 30-year-old Slovenian climbing sensation Primoz Roglic as the 2-1 favorite for the yellow jersey, but he is coming off a crash in his most recent race. Defending champion Egan Bernal is 9-4 in the latest 2020 Tour de France odds from William Hill, while Tom Dumoulin is 6-1.

This year's Tour features a mountainous profile, with eight mountain-top finishes, and commences on Saturday with Stage 1 in Nice. With so many unknowns entering this year's Tour, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Tour de France predictions from SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez, who correctly predicted the winners of the yellow, green and white jerseys in last year's Tour, before making any 2020 Tour de France picks.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for more than three decades. He has been following the event since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys.

Menez has analyzed the 2020 Tour de France route and contenders and has picked his top three finishers for the yellow jersey, as well as the winners of the green jersey (best sprinter), polka dot jersey (best climber) and white jersey (best young rider). He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

Top 2020 Tour de France predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Egan Bernal, the defending champion and one of the top favorites at 9-4. In fact, Menez says Bernal doesn't even finish on the podium. Last year, Bernal was a revelation in the Tour, becoming the youngest general yellow jersey winner since 1909 and just the third youngest overall. Earlier this month, he returned from the pandemic-forced hiatus with a win in the Route d'Occitanie, a four-day race in Southern France.

But in his last two races, he was eclipsed by his top rival for this year's yellow jersey. "In preparation for this year's Tour, Bernal raced at the Tour de l'Ain, finishing second to Roglic," Menez told SportsLine. "The following week, Bernal was trailing Roglic in the Critérium du Dauphiné before abandoning the race with a back issue."

How to make 2020 Tour de France picks

Menez's pick to stand atop the podium in Paris on Sept. 20 is a rider who "knows how to win." He also is high on a double-digit underdog to win the polka dot jersey, which goes to the Tour's best climber. He is sharing all of his 2020 Tour de France picks only over at SportsLine.

So which rider wins the Tour de France 2020? And which riders capture the polka dot and white jerseys? See the 2020 Tour de France odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's detailed 2020 Tour de France picks, all from the expert who nailed last year's race.

2020 Tour de France odds (via William Hill)

Egan Bernal 2-1

Geraint Thomas 11-4

Jakob Fuglsang 11-2

Adam Yates 12-1

Richie Porte 16-1

Nairo Quintana 18-1

Thibaut Pinot 20-1

Romain Bardet 25-1

Steven Kruijswijk 25-1

Mikel Landa 25-1

Vincenzo Nibali 25-1

Rigoberto Uran 25-1

Enric Mas 30-1

Emanuel Buchmann 60-1

Wouter Poels 60-1

Simon Yates 60-1

Rohan Dennis 80-1

Daniel Martin 80-1

Alejandro Valverde 80-1

Tejay Van Garderen 80-1

Julian Alaphilippe 150-1

Fabio Aru 150-1

George Bennett 200-1

David Gaudu 250-1

Wilco Kelderman 250-1