Tour de France postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout the world, the majority of global sporting events have been postponed. The Tour de France joined that majority and has been postponed indefinitely. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that all public events with large crowds -- including sporting events -- are being canceled until at least mid-July. The Tour de France was set to begin on June 27 in Nice.

"Given that it's now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the (International Cycling Union) to try and find new dates," race organizers said on Tuesday.

No new dates for the event have been announced yet, but it's still very possible that the race happens in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Organizers are still hopeful that later dates can be worked out. It's possible that new dates are announced before the end of April, as organizer Amaury Organ Organization and the International Cycling Union are slated to meet. The possibility of having the race without fans is an option, but it is one that organizers would likely not agree to, according to the AP.

The Tour de France is not the first cycling event that has ben affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Giro d'Italia was postponed in March while the Spanish Vuelta is still scheduled for Aug. 14-Sept. 6. That makes it more difficult to reschedule the Tour de France. Organizers could agree to hold the Tour de France after the Spanish Vuelta, but the rescheduled French Open is slated to begin on Sept. 20.

The last time the Tour de France was not held was in 1946, after the end of World War II.