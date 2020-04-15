Tour de France postponed until August amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout the world, the majority of global sporting events have been postponed. The Tour de France joined that majority and will now take place from from Aug. 29 until Sept. 20. The race was originally set to begin on June 27 in Nice, but on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron that all public events with large crowds -- including sporting events -- are being canceled until at least mid-July.

The International Cycling Union met with race organizer Amuary Sport Organization to come up with new dates for the summer race. Now the Tour de France will take place prior to the Giro d'Italia and the Spanish Vuelta, which are two of cycling's other Grand Tour races.

This marks the first time that the Tour de France won't start in July since the period after the conclusion of World War II in 1946.

"Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling's economy and its exposure," the UCI said in a statement. "In particular for the teams that benefit on this occasion from unparalleled visibility."

There are some logistics that the Tour de France may have to deal with as a result of the rescheduled dates. It's unclear if Macron's decree on large crowds will still be in place just a month later in August when the race is scheduled to begin.

In addition, borders need also need to be open for racers that live outside of France.

"We still have work to do to finalize the establishment of an entirely revised 2020 UCI International Calendar given the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the world," UCI president David Lappartient added. "But a first very important step has been taken today."