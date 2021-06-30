The fan who started an enormous crash during the first stage of the Tour de France was arrested in the Brittany region of France on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The fan, whose identity has still not been released to the public, stuck out a sign that read "Allez Opi-Omi" (which is French and German for "Go Grandpa-Grandma") during the race and a rider crashed into the cardboard, causing mayhem.

The crash occurred in the opening stage of the Tour de France, as rider were trekking from Brest to Landerneau, and the fan that caused the crash appeared to not be looking at the course. The fan's sign hit veteran cyclist Tony Martin, who first fell, causing others to fall as well. Jasha Sutterlin of Germany had to forfeit following the crash.

Following the crash, the fan fled the scene. Shortly thereafter, the Tour launched legal proceedings against the fan.

Here's a look at the entire incident:

The incident was investigated by local authorities, and that investigation included questioning other fans who were at the event and witnessed what happened..

Authorities found the fan based on what they referred to as "solid" accounts from those who were questioned, the Associated Press reported.