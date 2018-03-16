Toyota-developed robot wins in a basketball shooting contest against humans

Someone needs to tell Toyota to take its foot off the gas. Apparently, in the next installment of humanity hastening its demise to robots, Toyota engineered a robot that defeated pro players from Tokyo in a shooting contest. A basketbot, if you will. The robot was apparently inspired by a manga cartoon, according to RT News, but it only vaguely resembles a human.

Youtube screengrab

Its name is "Cue," as in "cue the symphonies, I'm burning your world down." Its shot comes from an artificial intelligence, according to the Asahi Shimbun. The robot's height is 190 centimeters, or 6-foot-2. Here he is, outshooting humans who are good at basketball.

Cue's form is a little stiff, but buckets are buckets. It hit 10 shots in a row, while the two players failed to sink the sixth. Even when they tried to contest him, Cue splashed the ensuing shots.

Lucky for us, robots aren't really the most coordinated things. Although they're starting to open doors for each other, which isn't ideal.

Boston Dynamics robot dog opens door for another robot. Terrifying! https://t.co/t8gATvgv01 pic.twitter.com/tusb4T3uZM — Oliver Burke (@olivergburke) March 9, 2018

Now they have a sharpshooter that can capitalize on that open door. Boston Dynamics might want to stop harassing their robots sooner rather than later. We're practically giving them an army for the uprising, and apparently they're coming for our sports first.

If Cue goes pro, it's safe to say he'd likely join the Rockets. They play in the Toyota Center, after all. Because if there's one thing Houston needs right now, it's another shooter.