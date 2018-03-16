Toyota-developed robot wins in a basketball shooting contest against humans
They're coming for our sports first
Someone needs to tell Toyota to take its foot off the gas. Apparently, in the next installment of humanity hastening its demise to robots, Toyota engineered a robot that defeated pro players from Tokyo in a shooting contest. A basketbot, if you will. The robot was apparently inspired by a manga cartoon, according to RT News, but it only vaguely resembles a human.
Its name is "Cue," as in "cue the symphonies, I'm burning your world down." Its shot comes from an artificial intelligence, according to the Asahi Shimbun. The robot's height is 190 centimeters, or 6-foot-2. Here he is, outshooting humans who are good at basketball.
Cue's form is a little stiff, but buckets are buckets. It hit 10 shots in a row, while the two players failed to sink the sixth. Even when they tried to contest him, Cue splashed the ensuing shots.
Lucky for us, robots aren't really the most coordinated things. Although they're starting to open doors for each other, which isn't ideal.
Now they have a sharpshooter that can capitalize on that open door. Boston Dynamics might want to stop harassing their robots sooner rather than later. We're practically giving them an army for the uprising, and apparently they're coming for our sports first.
If Cue goes pro, it's safe to say he'd likely join the Rockets. They play in the Toyota Center, after all. Because if there's one thing Houston needs right now, it's another shooter.
-
NASCAR names race after Rosanne TV show
The Roseanne 300 is now the new name of the Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in C...
-
WATCH: Chairlift sends skiers flying
At least 10 people are injured after a high-speed chairlift malfunctions in the Eurasian country...
-
Watch College Lacrosse on SportsLive
Tune in on St. Patrick's Day to watch a different kind of March Madness
-
A.J. Foyt recovering from killer bees
It's the second time that Foyt has had a run-in with bees while working on his ranch
-
Rebel Stakes odds, picks, predictions
SportsLine's Jody Demling had Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeders'...
-
How to watch NASCAR at Auto Club
Can Kevin Harvick make it four wins in a row on Sunday?