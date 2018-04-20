Toyota Owners 400 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR at Richmond picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or any other fantasy site for the 2018 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.

He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.

He's off to a fast start in NASCAR as well, locking Kyle Busch in his DraftKings lineup for the Food City 500 last week. The result: Busch pulled off a come-from-behind victory and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to a winning DFS lineup.

Now he has his sights set on this weekend's NASCAR race at Richmond and revealed his optimal DFS lineup only over at SportsLine.

One pick that McClure loves this week: Joey Logano, who is $9,500 on DraftKings.

Logano won this event last year before having his title stripped due to his car failing inspection after the race. He came back in the fall, however, and made a statement at Richmond by finishing second.

He'll be motivated to prove he can win it all legally this year, so he's a driver you absolutely need to have in your lineup.

Another driver McClure loves for Saturday: Denny Hamlin, who is $9,800 on DraftKings.

This is a homecoming for Hamlin, who grew up less than 30 minutes away from Richmond Raceway. He has been driving on this short track his entire life, has three wins, and averages a top-10 finish in his 23 career starts at Richmond.

McClure is also targeting a value selection who has a strong track record at Richmond. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that will give you plenty of room to roster stars like Logano and Hamlin. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 Toyota Owners 400 lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for the Toyota Owners 400, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.