Travers Stakes 2018 odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Everyone from amateurs to professional bettors will lay down wagers on Saturday's 2018 Travers Stakes, which has a post time of 5:44 p.m. ET from Saratoga Race Course. There was a dramatic upset finish last year, and the 2018 Travers Stakes contenders are poised to make history once again as the top three-year-olds duke it out. The Chad Brown-trained Good Magic is the 2-1 Travers Stakes favorite after winning last month's Haskell Invitational and running second to Justify in the Kentucky Derby. Right behind Good Magic at 4-1 Travers Stakes odds is Gronkowski, named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Last year at the Preakness, trainer Chad Brown's Cloud Computing was training off the charts, was his top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial. Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness.



When Javier Castellano got off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the 14-1 long shot surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot -- finished third.



Justify won the 2018 Kentucky Derby, excelling in the slop and rain. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. Justify also won the Belmont Stakes to complete the Triple Crown.



We can tell you Goldberg is not going with Gronkowski, who finished second in the Belmont and is one of the top favorites in the Travers Stakes 2018.



"He had a good race at the Belmont, his second race with Chad Brown and just his second race in the United States," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Nobody really expected him to do that well in the Belmont, and he surprised everybody by closing the way he did to finish second. Chad's a great trainer. He'll be making up a lot of ground on Saturday, but I'm not picking him to beat this very competitive field."



Good Magic (2-1)

Gronkowski (4-1)

Wonder Gadot (5-1)

Tenfold (8-1)

Catholic Boy (8-1)

Vino Rosso (10-1)

Mendelssohn (12-1)

Bravazo (12-1)

King Zachary (15-1)

Trigger Warning (30-1)

Meistermind (30-1)