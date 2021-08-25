Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality can move one step closer to earning champion three-year-old honors when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Already the reigning champion two-year-old from last year, Essential Quality has four wins in five starts in 2021, including a win in the Belmont Stakes in June. His lone loss came when he finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby.

On Saturday, Essential Quality is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Travers Stakes odds. The Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon is 9-2 in the seven-horse 2021 Travers Stakes field, while Keepmeinmind and Dynamic One are both 6-1. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any Travers Stakes 2021 picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, he has crushed the three-year-old races. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Top 2021 Travers Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on Keepmeinmind, even though he's an underdog at 6-1. Trained by Robertino Diodoro, Keepmeinmind has one win, three seconds and two thirds in 10 career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish to Essential Quality in the Jim Dandy Stakes.

Keepmeinmind earned a 97 Beyer Speed Figure in that race, which tied his career-best. "This three-year-old could be improving, and his wanting to get involved earlier [in races] could be viewed as a good sign," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will be using Keepmeinmind prominently in his 2021 Travers Stakes bets.

2021 Travers Stakes odds