Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter can make up for his failures in the Triple Crown when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The favorite in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Epicenter finished second in both races. He can earn redemption in the Travers Stakes 2022, also known as the Midsummer Derby, which is the most important race for three-year-olds outside of the Triple Crown. Epicenter is the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Travers Stakes odds. Haskell Stakes winner Cyberknife is the 7-2 second choice in the eight-horse 2022 Travers Stakes field, while Artorius is 9-2. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is a 10-1 longshot.

Post time for the 1¼-mile race is 5:44 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Travers Stakes picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

He also called Essential Quality the "most likely winner" of last year's Travers and featured the colt heavily atop his wagers before the horse won.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top Travers Stakes picks

One surprise: Weir is low on the chances of Cyberknife, even though he is one of the top favorites at 7-2. Trained by Brad Cox, Cyberknife has five wins and two seconds in nine career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park.

But Cyberknife's toughest foes in the Haskell were Taiba, who finished 12th in the Kentucky Derby, and Jack Christopher, whose connections have realized that he is better suited as a sprinter. "There's no doubt that Cyberknife is an improving three-year-old, but I think this field will prove tougher than the Haskell's," Weir told SportsLine.

Moreover, Weir has a shocking opinion on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Also, Weir's top pick is a horse whose trainer "seems as confident as ever leading up to this race." He also is high on a longshot who has achieved a feat no other Travers horse has.



2022 Travers Stakes odds, post positions