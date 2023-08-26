Mage, the reigning Kentucky Derby champion, will participate in his third race since winning the Run for the Roses in May when he competes at the 2023 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Mage finished third at the Preakness before skipping the Belmont Stakes and finishing second at the Haskell in late July. The colt has two victories and has never finished worse than fourth in six races, but how will he stack up against a strong 2023 Travers Stakes field? The seven-horse 2023 Travers Stakes field features the best three-year-old thoroughbreds. Forte, the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby before being scratched with a foot injury that also kept him out of the Preakness, is the 7-5 favorite to win the 2023 Travers Stakes odds.

Arcangelo (5-2) and Mage (4-1) have the next-lowest odds to win the Travers Stakes 2023. Post time is scheduled for 6:11 p.m. ET at Saratoga Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Travers Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Only three horses in the last 30 years have won the Travers Stakes in the same year as taking the Kentucky Derby. The two races run four months apart and feature two of the top fields in horse racing on a yearly basis. Some owners and trainers choose not to run Kentucky Derby winners much after the Triple Crown season, but Mage has a chance to become the fourth horse since Sea Hero in 1993 to win the Kentucky Derby and Travers Stakes. Thunder Gulch (1995) won both and Street Sense is the most recent horse to accomplish the feat. Rich Strike, the winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, finished fourth at the Travers Stakes last year.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $9.40 at last year's Travers Stakes with Epicenter and Cyberknife.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $27.50 at last year's Travers Stakes with Epicenter, Cyberknife, and Zandon.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $146.50 at last year's Travers Stakes with Epicenter, Cyberknife, Zandon, and Rich Strike.

