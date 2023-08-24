Many of the top thoroughbreds will reconvene at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday for the 2023 Travers Stakes. First held in 1864, it is the oldest stakes race in the U.S. specifically for 3-year-olds. At 1 1/4 miles, the Travers Stakes 2023 has the same distance as the Kentucky Derby, and like the Belmont Stakes, the winner will get presented with a blanket of carnations. The year's three Triple Crown race winners are all part of the 2023 Travers Stakes field, but American 2-year-old champion Forte is the 7-5 favorite. He's followed in the 2023 Travers Stakes odds by Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo (5-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Mage (4-1).

Post time is scheduled for 6:11 p.m. ET at Saratoga Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Travers Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

One of the most prestigious trophies in horse racing will be awarded at the conclusion of the Travers Stakes 2023, the Man o' War Cup. It's named after the 1920 winner of the Travers, Man o' War, who also won that year's Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. The Man o' War Cup, also known as the Travers Trophy, is solid gold, stands nine inches high and is 12.75 inches in diameter. Engraved around the bowl's interior are all 154 previous Travers winners, including 2012's double winners. While the original Travers Trophy is only presented ceremoniously, the winning owner will get to keep a smaller replica.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Travers Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Bob Weir knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Travers Stakes picks possible.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June, he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year. In each of the last two years, his top pick has won the Travers Stakes. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Travers Stakes bets here.

Top 2023 Travers Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Bob Weir:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $9.40 at last year's Travers Stakes with Epicenter and Cyberknife.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $27.50 at last year's Travers Stakes with Epicenter, Cyberknife, and Zandon.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $146.50 at last year's Travers Stakes with Epicenter, Cyberknife, Zandon, and Rich Strike.

While Weir has no quibbles with the favorite status of Forte (7-5), he is also holding tickets with Mage (4-1) and is using a double-digit longshot in his exotics who could spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Travers Stakes bets

Weir has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Travers Stakes 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Weir's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Travers Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last two winners of this race.

2023 Travers Stakes odds, lineup