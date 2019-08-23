Travers Stakes odds, lineup, contenders, predictions 2019: Legendary expert reveals picks, best bets

One of the most prestigious events in horse racing takes place on Saturday afternoon when 12 horses enter the starting gate for the 2019 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Known as the Midsummer Derby, the Travers Stakes 2019 has attracted a wide open field led by Wood Memorial winner and Belmont Stakes runner-up Tacitus. The regally-bred Bill Mott trainee is the 5-2 favorite in the current 2019 Travers Stakes odds. Code of Honor, trained by Shug McGaughey, is right behind Tacitus at 4-1. Three horses -- Mucho Gusto, Owendale and Tax -- are all listed at 6-1. Post time for the 150th running of the 1 1/4-mile race is 5:44 p.m. ET. With such an evenly-matched lineup, you need to see the horse racing predictions from Hammerin' Hank Goldberg before making any 2019 Travers Stakes picks of your own.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. If you had laid $300 on Goldberg's Belmont plays, you would have cashed for more than $21,000. That's just one of many success stories during Goldberg's legendary handicapping career.

We can tell you that Goldberg is fading Tax, one of the top favorites at 6-1. In fact, the Hammer says Tax doesn't even hit the board. Trained by Danny Gargan, the three-year-old gelding has three wins in eight career starts. He is coming off a victory in the local prep for the Travers, the Jim Dandy Stakes, in which he upset Tacitus and earned a career-high Beyer Speed Figure of 98. In addition, in preparation for the Travers last week, he fired a four-furlong workout in 47.2 seconds, the fastest of 64 workouts at that distance that day.

But Tax drew the far outside post, No. 12, in the 2019 Travers Stakes field. From that wide post, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will have to hurry Tax out of the gate to get his preferred near-the-pace trip. After the post draw on Tuesday, Gargan said Tax would have to go to the lead. Translation: Tax will be used early to secure position and hopefully still have enough to hold off a field filled with classy closers. That's a lot to ask.

2019 Travers Stakes field (odds in parentheses)

Owendale (6-1)

Code of Honor (4-1)

Highest Honors (10-1)

Laughing Fox (30-1)

Everfast (30-1)

Tacitus (5-2)

Mucho Gusto (6-1)

Chess Chief (30-1)

Looking At Bikinis (10-1)

Scars Are Cool (30-1)

Endorsed (15-1)

Tax (6-1)