Triton Fights 10: How to watch, stream MMA title bouts in New York on CBS Sports Digital

Triton Fights, host of some of New York's biggest MMA events, will return to The Space at Westbury on Friday for the Triton Fights 10 showcase, with two different title bouts headlining the four-hour evening.

In a featherweight title match, Vilson Ndregjoni (2-1) is set to take on Kelvin Sterling three months after capturing his second straight win, a unanimous decision over Mike Fitzroy in Triton Fights 9. Sterling (3-1) is on a streak of his own, winning his last three bouts after falling at the Bayfront Brawl 5 in March. As of this week, per Tapology, he is ranked 10th of 52 active featherweight MMA amateurs in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the featherweight title, Kareem "Psycho" Kline (3-2) is set to square off with Rick Huntsman (3-0) for the middleweight title. A No Limits Kickboxing product who went to Duquesne University, Kline has won two in a row after losing two straight in 2017. Huntsman is undefeated in amateur MMA bouts but has not won since 2016, when he was victorious at the Can-Am MMA Championships, thanks to a fight cancellation earlier this year.

On Friday night, both showdowns will take place from New York, and you can see it all unfold.

Here's how to watch Friday night's action:

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 14

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: The Space at Westbury (Westbury, New York)

Stream: SportsLive