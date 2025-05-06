The Trump administration is pushing to cut major federal funding for brain injury research, as shown by the proposed 2026 fiscal budget request to Congress released by the White House. It is not official until a final budget bill is approved by Congress members, but if approved it could negatively impact the effort to reduce head injuries in sports.

The proposal is part of $3.59 billion in budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it would slash $8.25 million reserved for traumatic brain injury (TBI) research and education on concussions. This includes the Heads Up program, which offers online training programs for those involved in youth sports.

According to ESPN, all five staff members in charge of the main TBI program were placed on paid administrative leave on April 1. TBI research funding was first approved by Congress in 1996. It officially expired at the end of 2024, and has yet to be renewed as it has stalled in the House of Representatives.

"Brain injuries aren't reserved for only motor vehicle accidents and professional football players," Dr. Mohammed Elamir, lead physician at Aviv Clinics, a Florida-based brain clinic, told CBS Sports. "They happen more and more every year. Youth sports, to the elderly with falls, brain injuries don't discriminate. That's why an increase in research for prevention and treatment must be a priority. Any decrease in this effort, financially or otherwise, would be a step in the wrong direction."

The CDC estimates that 5-10% of athletes will experience a concussion in any given sports season. Some athletes recover within a few weeks, while others, like UConn women's basketball player Caroline Ducharme, suffer more long-lasting consequences.

Concussions are common in sports at every level, which means it is crucial to keep up to date with research in order to make adjustments that could reduce brain injuries. The NFL is one of the leagues that has recently taken major steps to reduce concussions. According to the league, 2024 saw the fewest concussions recorded since the NFL began tracking data in 2015 -- largely due to players wearing better safety equipment and rule changes introduced in 2024.