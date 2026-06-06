TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS for 2026 Belmont Stakes betting: Score special $400 sign-up bonus

The 2026 Belmont Stakes marks the end of the Triple Crown season, and new users can take advantage of the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in racing credits. You can only get this bonus with our TwinSpires offer code. Renegade is the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, with post time scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Belmont Stakes promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of opening the account. In order to unlock the entire $400 bonus, you must wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be released within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you want to claim the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

Belmont Park is currently undergoing renovations, which are expected to be completed in September, so Saratoga Race Course will host the Belmont Stakes for the third straight year. Prior to 2024, the Belmont Stakes had been held at Belmont Park every year since 1968. Sovereignty won last year's edition, which is relevant to this year's field.

Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes last year, becoming the first horse to accomplish the feat in 30 years (excluding Triple Crown winners). Golden Tempo is trying to do the same thing this year after skipping the Preakness Stakes following his Kentucky Derby win. He is third in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds at 9-2, sitting behind Renegade (2-1) and Chief Wallabee (3-1).

The betting favorite has won the Belmont Stakes 42% of the time, with four of the last eight races featuring winning favorites. Renegade finished second in the Kentucky Derby, while Chief Wallabee was fourth. Commandment (6-1), Emerging Market (6-1) and Powershift (12-1) are other Belmont Stakes contenders. Claim up to $400 in racing credits by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.