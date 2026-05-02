Boost your betting bankroll ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby by taking advantage of the exclusive TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in racing credits, more than the national offer. The world's fastest horses will compete at Churchill Downs on Saturday. According to the latest Kentucky Derby 2026 odds, Renegade is the 4-1 Kentucky Derby favorite, followed by Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Claim up to $400 in racing credits, double the national offer, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code CBSSPORTS

New users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating an account after creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS. To be able to earn the entire $400 bonus from the introductory offer, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be issued within 72 hours of bets settling. Claim the special TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you qualify for the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and want to claim it, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or simply click here. Once you're on the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Input the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and be sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have finalized your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Post positions play an extremely important part in determining which horse will win the Kentucky Derby. Since 1930, post 5 has produced the most winners (10), the most runners-up (eight, tied with posts 3 and 6), and the second-highest win percentage (10.4%).

Post 15 has produced several winners in recent years, including Orb (2013), American Pharoah (2015), and Authentic (2020). Another recent trend worth noting before placing your 2026 Kentucky Derby wagers, nine of the last 15 Kentucky Derby winners (60%) started from post 13 or wider.

Meanwhile, it's been 40 years since Ferdinand won the Kentucky Derby from post 1. This year's favorite, Renegade (4-1), will break from post No. 1 on Saturday, May 2. Renegade won the Arkansas Derby in March and has two wins, two seconds, and one third in five career starts. Other notable contenders in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field include Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Claim up to $400 in racing credits, double the offer available to the general public, by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers various tools to help users practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also find support through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.