Pegasus World Cup betting preview: 2026 odds

The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will be the 10th edition of a race that was birthed at the Thoroughbred Owners Conference by billionaire Frank Stronach in 2016. The original idea was for a 12-horse field with a $1 million entry fee and a $16 million purse, but it's since evolved into a race with no entry fee and a $3 million purse. It's a nine-furlong (1 1/8 miles) ride and post time is scheduled for 5:39 p.m. ET.

The Pegasus World Cup will be the first major graded-stakes race of the new year and thoroughbreds age 4 and up are eligible. This year's field includes 12 entries and two alternates, with the latest 2026 Pegasus Cup odds listing Disco Time as the 8-5 favorite. Trained by Brad Cox, the four-year-old was on the Kentucky Derby trail last year but was sidelined for eight months before returning to record impressive wins at the St. Louis Derby and the Dwyer Stakes late last year.

White Abarrio (4-1) has also been entered and Saffie Joseph Jr.'s star pupil won the 2025 Pegasus World Cup for his fourth career Grade I win. Other top 2026 Pegasus World Cup contenders include Tappan Street (6-1), Madaket Road (10-1), Mika (10-1) and Full Serrano (12-1). You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here:

Post positions and 2026 Pegasus World Cup odds

Disco Time recent speed figures have vaulted him into favorite status, but White Abarrio's experience and Tappan Street's talent looms large as well. Here are the latest Pegasus World Cup odds and post positions:

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.