The biggest event on the horse racing calendar, the 2026 Kentucky Derby, is set for Saturday at Churchill Downs. Fans looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026 can take advantage of our exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in racing credits. That's double what you can normally get, but you need to click through our links. According to the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, followed by Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2026 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating an account. In order to earn the entire $400 bonus from the introductory offer, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be doled out within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you qualify for the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and want to claim it, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Before figuring out how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, you should know that it has been seven years since the morning-line favorite won the Kentucky Derby, but Renegade will hope to end that streak at the 152nd Run for the Roses. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, according to the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Renegade will break from post No. 1 on Saturday, which hasn't produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986.

Other notable 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field include Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Further Ado and Commandment have won races at Churchill Downs already, while Chief Wallabee has won just one of his past three starts, all of which were held at Gulfstream Park. Claim up to $400 in racing credits by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.