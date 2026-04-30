Fans across the nation looking to place wagers on the Kentucky Derby can take advantage of the exclusive TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in racing credits, a supersized amount that's exclusively available with the code CBSSPORTS. The countdown to the 2026 Kentucky Derby is officially on, with the 152nd Run for the Rose scheduled for Saturday, May 2. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2026 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating an account. In order to earn the entire $400 bonus from the introductory offer, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be doled out within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you qualify for the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and want to claim it, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert enters the Kentucky Derby 2026 tied for the most Kentucky Derby wins (6) by a trainer with Ben Jones. Baffert will have two horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field, both of which are double-digit longshots. Litmus Test is priced at 30-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, while Potente is 20-1. Litmus Test is coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Arkansas Derby in March, while Potente is coming off a second-place showing in the Santa Anita Derby in April.

Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, according to the latest Kentucky Derby betting odds 2026. Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1), and Chief Wallabee (8-1) are the only other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses with single-digit odds. Claim up to $400 in racing credits by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.