Breeders' Cup Classic betting preview: 2025 odds

Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes this year, so he was rightfully the morning-line favorite prior to getting scratched. In his place, Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite in the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. The 2023 juvenile champion finished second in this race last year and has the speed to beat every horse in the field.

Last year's winner, Sierra Leone, is 7-2 on the horse racing odds board. He will try to become the second horse to win back-to-back Classics, joining Tiznow in 2000 and 2001. Forever Young, who finished third in this race last year and has never finished worse than third in 12 career races, is also 7-2.

Other 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders include Journalism (5-1), Mindframe (6-1) and Baeza (10-1). Journalism finished second to Sovereignty in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes while winning the Preakness Stakes this year. He has a new jockey in Jose Ortiz for Saturday's race, which has a post time of 6:25 p.m. ET. You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here.

Post positions and latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds (as of 10/30)

Sovereignty was expected to be the post-time favorite, so his absence opens the field. Here are the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds and post positions:

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.