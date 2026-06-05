TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS: Get super-sized $400 sign-up bonus for 2026 Belmont Stakes

The Triple Crown season concludes with the 2026 Belmont Stakes on Saturday night, and new users can take advantage of the super-sized TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in racing credits. It's an exclusive offer you can only get with our TwinSpires offer code. The latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds list Renegade as the 2-1 favorite, followed by Chief Wallabee (3-1) and Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo (9-2). Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2026 is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Belmont Stakes promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating the account. In order to unlock the entire $400 bonus from the introductory offer, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be released within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you want to claim the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown, but there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby before skipping the Preakness Stakes to prepare for this race. Napoleon Solo, who did not run in the Kentucky Derby, won the Preakness Stakes and will not race this week.

Saratoga Race Course is the host site for the third straight year due to major renovations at Belmont Park, which should be completed before next year's race. The race is usually 1.5 miles, but it has been shortened to 1.25 miles to accommodate the venue change. Golden Tempo can become the 13th horse to win the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in the same year, excluding the 13 Triple Crown winners.

Sovereignty became the 12th horse to achieve that feat last year, and Golden Tempo is expected to contend this year. He is 9-2 in the Belmont Stakes morning-line odds, while Renegade is the 2-1 favorite and Chief Wallabee is 3-1. Other horses in the Belmont Stakes field include Commandment (6-1), Emerging Market (6-1) and Powershift (12-1). Claim up to $400 in racing credits by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.