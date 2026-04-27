The 2026 Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2, and new users can take advantage of the superw-sized TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in racing credits. It's an exclusive offer you can only get with our TwinSpires offer code. The latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds list Renegade as the 4-1 favorite, followed by Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2026 is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating an account. In order to earn the entire $400 bonus from the introductory offer, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be doled out within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you qualify for the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and want to claim it, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

The 2026 Kentucky Derby will be the 152nd Run for the Roses. The Kentucky Derby is the longest-running sporting event in the United States after first being held at Churchill Downs in 1875.

Throughout history, only two horses have posted a time under two minutes in the Kentucky Derby. Secretariat, the famous Triple Crown winner, did it first in 1973 with a time of 1:59:40. Monarchos was the most recent horse to accomplish the feat in 2001, posting a time of 1:59.97.

According to the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, followed by Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Renegade drew the dreaded No. 1 post position for Saturday's race. It has been 40 years since a horse has won the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post position (Ferdinand in 1986). Claim up to $400 in racing credits by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.