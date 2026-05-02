Churchill Downs will be the focus of the sports world on Saturday for the 2026 Kentucky Derby, and new users wanting to bet can claim the exclusive TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in racing credits. Renegade enters the Kentucky Derby 2026 as the 4-1 favorite, followed by Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2026 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating an account. In order to earn the entire $400 bonus from the introductory offer, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS. All bonuses will be doled out within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you qualify for the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and want to claim it, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now.

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Before figuring out how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, you should know that Renegade drew the dreaded inside post, but he's still going off as the 4-1 betting favorite. Post No. 1 has not delivered a winner since 1986 since those horses often get bunched up in the 20-horse field. Renegade is coming off a victory at the Arkansas Derby in March, his second consecutive win.

Favorites have won 56 of the previous 151 Kentucky Derbies, including six of the past 13 editions. However, the favorite has failed to win the past seven editions of the Kentucky Derby. Will Renegade be able to break that trend and cross the finish line first at Churchill Downs, or will another horse like Commandment (6-1) or So Happy (15-1) win the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown? Claim up to $400 in racing credits by using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.