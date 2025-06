The new TwinSpires offer code for Belmont Stakes betting is now available for today's big horse racing classic. New users can sign up with the code CBSSPORTS and get up to $400 in bonus funds that work as horse racing site credit. Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button below before Belmont Stakes post time at Saratoga, scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET today.

Belmont Stakes betting preview: 2025 odds

The 2025 Belmont Stakes will run on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York, and eight horses have been entered. $61 million in Belmont Stakes bets were placed last year.

Journalism finished second in the Kentucky Derby and then won the Preakness Stakes, and he'll be the only horse in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field that competed in all three legs of the Triple Crown. Even though he was beaten by Sovereignty at Churchill Downs, he's the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds.

Sovereignty bypassed the Preakness and will be the more well-rested of the two American classic winners this season, but he was priced at 2-1 on the morning line after drawing the No. 2 post. He started on the outside (No. 18 post) in the Kentucky Derby and used that width to sit well off the pace before charging from 16th position to the front at the top of the stretch and then pulled away from Journalism in the final furlong to win by 1 1/2 lengths.

He'll have more traffic to deal with at Saratoga on Saturday but he shipped directly to New York after his Kentucky Derby win and has trained well. Also returning to the Triple Crown trail will be Baeza, who was making up ground on the leaders late but finished a neck behind Journalism in third at Churchill Downs. His half-brothers Dornoch and Mage won the 2024 Belmont Stakes and the 2023 Kentucky Derby and he's 4-1 on the Belmont odds board.

Post positions and latest Belmont Stakes odds (as of 3:15 p.m. ET)

Journalism remains the favorite, with Baeza being a popular bet to pull the upset after opening at 4-1.

Hill Road 12-1 Sovereignty 3-1 Rodriguez 6-1 Uncaged 17-1 Crudo 11-1 Baeza 3-1 Journalism 9-5 Heart of Honor (ENG) 18-1

Weather at Belmont Stakes today

As of 3:20 p.m. ET before Race 7, the dirt track at Saratoga is graded as sloppy, just like it was for the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont Stakes is Race 13 at 7:04 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for only a 5% chance of precipitation around post time for the big race. Whether the track condition improves depends on how well it drains at Saratoga.

Keep an eye on the track condition in the races before the Belmont Stakes to see if it improves. Every racebook app will display the track condition for both dirt and turf races on the race menu near the top of the screen.

TwinSpires User Experience

App Store Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 76,000+ 4.8 Android 1,280+ 4.5

Despite the complexities of horse racing betting, it was relatively easy to see the payout structure on the TwinSpires app and website. TwinSpires has a list of all available races users can wager on and provides detailed payouts for all bets on a specific horse, including Win, Place and Show bets. All wagers are locked shortly before a race begins, but users do have the ability to cash out of a wager before a race locks. There could potentially be a small fee for the books and racecourses for their operational costs, but the option to cash out does exist.

TwinSpires has an extensive library of resources on its website and application, which is available to both iOS and Android users. Overall, the user experience was fairly seamless on the website. The mobile application did occasionally slow down, but it was still easy to navigate.

Horse racing betting markets

With TwinSpires, you'll find all of the bets you'd expect to be able to make on any horse race:

Basic horse racing bets

Win - a bet on the winning horse



Place - a bet on a horse to finish first or second



Show - a bet on a horse to finish first, second or third



Win/Place, Win/Place/Show - combining two of the bets above into a sort of parlay

Exotic bets

Exacta - choose the horses that will finish first and second, in that order



Quinella - choose the horses that will finish first and second, in any order



Trifecta - pick the first three finishers



Superfecta - pick the first four finishers



Super Hi-5 - pick the first five finishers

Daily Doubles and multi-race bets

Daily Double - pick the winners of back-to-back races



Pick 3 - pick the winners of three consecutive races



Pick 4 - pick the winners of four consecutive races



Pick 5 - pick the winners of five consecutive races



Pick 6 - pick the winners of six consecutive races

