The final leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, which is hosting the 2025 Belmont Stakes due to ongoing renovations at Belmont Park. There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2025, marking the seventh straight year without one. However, there are still plenty of elite 2025 Belmont Stakes horses for fans looking to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism are the top horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. Sovereignty skipped the Preakness, while Journalism won that race after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont Stakes odds at online horse betting sites have Journalism as the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1).

Journalism is the only horse running in all three Triple Crown races this year, and he is trying to become the first horse (excluding Triple Crown winners) to win both the Preakness and Belmont in the same year since 2005. He has five wins and a runner-up finish from seven career starts under trainer Michael McCarthy. Journalism could be a popular selection on horse betting apps, and a horse betting promo code can provide additional value for those bets.

Journalism has won six of eight career races and could be a popular play for online horse betting sites for those betting on the Belmont Stakes. Jockey Luis Saez, who rode last year's Belmont Stakes winner, will jockey Uncaged as a 30-1 longshot, so could there be value in Saez leading a longshot to a victory when figuring out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes?

TwinSpires User Experience

App Store Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 76,000+ 4.8 Android 1,280+ 4.5

Despite the complexities of horse racing betting, it was relatively easy to see the payout structure on the TwinSpires app and website. TwinSpires has a list of all available races users can wager on and provides detailed payouts for all bets on a specific horse, including Win, Place and Show bets. All wagers are locked shortly before a race begins, but users do have the ability to cash out of a wager before a race locks. There could potentially be a small fee for the books and racecourses for their operational costs, but the option to cash out does exist.

TwinSpires has an extensive library of resources on its website and application, which is available to both iOS and Android users. Overall, the user experience was fairly seamless on the website. The mobile application did occasionally slow down, but it was still easy to navigate.

Horse racing betting markets

With TwinSpires, you'll find all of the bets you'd expect to be able to make on any horse race:

Basic horse racing bets

Win - a bet on the winning horse



Place - a bet on a horse to finish first or second



Show - a bet on a horse to finish first, second or third



Win/Place, Win/Place/Show - combining two of the bets above into a sort of parlay

Exotic bets

Exacta - choose the horses that will finish first and second, in that order



Quinella - choose the horses that will finish first and second, in any order



Trifecta - pick the first three finishers



Superfecta - pick the first four finishers



Super Hi-5 - pick the first five finishers

Daily Doubles and multi-race bets

Daily Double - pick the winners of back-to-back races



Pick 3 - pick the winners of three consecutive races



Pick 4 - pick the winners of four consecutive races



Pick 5 - pick the winners of five consecutive races



Pick 6 - pick the winners of six consecutive races

Responsible Gaming

TwinSpires has a page dedicated to responsible gaming and encourages users who need assistance to set deposit and activity limits, balance gambling with other leisure activities and avoid chasing losses. TwinSpires has information for national helplines and state-specific resources for users requiring further assistance.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.