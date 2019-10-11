Typhoon Hagibis: Multiple sporting events postponed, cancelled as Japan braces for massive storm
The storm is set to touch down in Japan this weekend
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to be one of the worst storms to hit Japan in several decades. It's projected to make landfall this weekend and deposit more than 30 inches of rain along Japan's east coast. As a result, multiple high-profile sporting events are being postponed and cancelled in Japan.
Formula 1
- Activities for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday have been postponed. The racing outfit said that postponing Saturday qualifying is "in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors, and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit," according to BBC's Andrew Benson.
- Formula 1 will decide whether or not conditions are safe enough to hold qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday as the storm develops.
- Qualifying was originally supposed to begin at 15:00 local time (08:00 BST) on Saturday, but has been moved to 10:00 (02:00 BST) on Sunday.
Rugby World Cup
- Typhoon Hagibis is also affecting the Rugby World Cup, which is scheduled to take place at various stadiums throughout Japan on Saturday. One of those matches is scheduled to take place at Tokyo Stadium, which happens to be on the east coast of the country.
- Two of Saturday's matches have been cancelled and the aftermath of the storm will determine any further alterations to the schedule for the Rugby World Cup.
- England/France and New Zealand/Italy were cancelled and there are no current plans to make up those matches.
- Japan is also slated to face Scotland on Sunday, but it's unclear if that match will happen due to the storm.
