UAE Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert with 9 straight Derby wins makes picks

Seahenge (6) comes into the 2018 UAB Derby with some disappointing recent results. Getty Images

The $2 million UAE Derby runs Saturday at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. Post time is 9:30 a.m. ET. Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf champion Mendelssohn is the Vegas favorite at 8/5, and 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points go to the winner.

Before you bet the 2018 UAE Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the UAE Derby 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members and capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and correctly said Noble Indy would win last week's Louisiana Derby even though My Boy Jack was the favorite.

Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his UAE Derby picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Seahenge, despite that horse going off as the fourth-biggest favorite at 12-1.

"Seahenge didn't break well in his last start," a third-place finish in the Patton Stakes in Ireland, Demling said. In his past four races, he has finished better than third only once. Demling says Seahenge finishes outside the top five at the UAE Derby 2018.

One surprise: Rayya, going off at 20-1 and starting from the inside post, makes a run at the title.

"This talented filly will be headed to Bob Baffert's barn after this race and her connections have their eyes on the Kentucky Oaks," Demling told SportsLine. "She has a chance to spring an upset against the boys, or at least hit the board."

Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his trifecta and superfecta bets. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $2 million UAE Derby? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest UAE Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the UAE Derby.

Mendelssohn (8-5)

Gold Town (2-1)

Reride (9-2)

Seahenge (12-1)

Taiki Ferveur (15-1)

Threeandfourpence (15-1)

Rayya (20-1)

Ruggero (20-1)

Yulong Warrior (30-1)