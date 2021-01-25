UCLA senior gymnast Nia Dennis wowed judges and the world with her fantastic 9.95 floor routine over the weekend. The performance earned high praise, including some from gymnastics royalty.

The 9.95 was the highest score given by the judges that day. Dennis' routine helped clinch the school's win against No. 15 Arizona State.

Here's a look at the impressive routine:

Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, saw the routine and tweeted her approval.

If Biles approves, you know you've done something right.

The routine was to music by Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott, 2Pac, Megan Thee Stallion, and Soulja Boy.

UCLA graduate Katelyn Ohashi, who went viral for her gymnastics routine that earned her a perfect 10, weighed in on the routine, saying, "game over."

Dennis and the rest of the Bruins will be able to celebrate this win and some internet fame.