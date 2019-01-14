UCLA gymnast sends crowd, internet into a frenzy with Michael Jackson themed floor routine

You don't need to know a whole lot about gymnastics to appreciate the floor routine that Katelyn Ohashi dominated over the weekend. Hell, you don't really need to know anything.

The UCLA gymnast has become a viral darling thanks to the routine that earned her a perfect score in meet against the University of California on Saturday. That routine featured a collection of jaw-dropping floor moves set to a medley of Michael Jackson songs (with a few seconds of Earth, Wind & Fire mixed in).

The crowd in attendance absolutely loved what they saw and they let Ohashi know with a pretty thunderous response. Her UCLA teammates could barely hold back their appreciation as well.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

As of Sunday night, the video from UCLA's official gymnastics account has more than 36,000 retweets and over 5.5. million views.

This isn't the first time that Ohashi has gained some viral fame from one of her routines, either. She had another impressive M.J.-themed floor routine (featuring a moonwalk!) that helped her tie for first place during the Pac-12 Championships last year, but that routine scored her a 9.95 out of 10.

This time around, she left no room for improvement, at least not on the scorecard.