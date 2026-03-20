The No. 10 seed UCF Knights will battle the seven-seeded UCLA Bruins in a first-round matchup in the East Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Two of the top 12 assist leaders in the country will face off in this matchup: UCLA's Donovan Dent, who piled up 250 assists at 7.6 per game, and UCF's Themus Fulks, who dished out 214 at 6.7 per game. UCF (21-11) lost to Big 12 champion Arizona 59-81, while UCLA (23-11) lost to Big 12 tournament champion Purdue 73-66. This is UCF's first NCAA tournament since 2019 and just the first time since joining the Big 12.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Mobile Arena at Aztec Bowl in Philadelphia, Pa., is set for 7:25 p.m. ET. The Bruins are 5.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. UCF odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any UCF vs. UCLA picks, check out the UCLA vs. Central Florida predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the NCAA tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated UCLA vs. UCF 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and March Madness predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for UCF vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. UCF spread: UCLA -5.5 UCLA vs. UCF over/under: 152.5 points UCLA vs. UCF money line: UCLA -228, UCF +186 UCLA vs. UCF picks: See picks at SportsLine UCLA vs. UCF TV: TBS

Top UCLA vs. UCF predictions

After 10,000 simulations of UCLA vs. UCF, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (152.5 points). The total has gone over in five of the Bruins' last seven games played on a Friday. UCLA is also 5-0 against the spread in its last five games.

The model projects the Knights to have four players score 10 points or more, including Themus Fulks, who is projected to score 15. The Bruins are projected to have five players score 13 points or more, led by Tyler Bilodeau, who is projected to score 20. The model is projecting the Over to clear in 52.5% of simulations. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make UCLA vs. UCF picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of Central Florida vs. UCLA 10,000 times and says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. UCF, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCF vs. UCLA spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.