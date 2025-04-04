The UCLA Bruins and UConn Huskies will meet in the Final Four of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Huskies are the only No. 2 seed left in the 2025 Women's NCAA bracket, but are also the betting favorite to win it all and are making their 16th Final Four appearance in the last 17 years. They will now be tasked with taking down a Bruins team that has only lost two games the entire season and will be making their first Final Four appearance in the NCAA era.

Tipoff is 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay. The latest UCLA vs. UConn odds list the Huskies as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 135.5. Before making any UConn vs. UCLA picks, be sure to see the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament picks from SportsLine experts Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Wetzel incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks you can use on your preferred betting apps. They are 543-383 overall (+122.89 units) during the 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 125-71-1 record (+44.33 units) so far in 24-25.

Now, here are their top picks for UCLA vs. UConn on Friday:

UCLA +8.5

The Huskies are the team with Final Four experience and are undefeated against the opening spread in this year's tournament. However, Wetzel thinks Cori Close's team can end that streak. UCLA center Lauren Betts is leading the charge by averaging 23 points on 75% shooting, while Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Timea Gardiner are all shooting at least 50% from 3-point range. "UConn's defense may be enough to move on to the title game, but a nine-point win is a much bigger ask," Wetzel said.

Under 135.5 points

Both teams boast potent offenses with Betts setting the pace for the Bruins and Paige Bueckers continuing to lead the Huskies, and UConn averaged 80 points in two tournament games in Spokane. Wetzel notes, however, that "UConn's defensive scheme typically favors taking away the post and living with outside shots," and did allow more than 59 points through the first three games of the tournament. UCLA just rallied to keep a tough LSU Tigers offense in check, which could lead to Friday's game being more tightly-contested.

