The No. 2 seed Connecticut Huskies will look for another strong start to the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 15 seed Furman Paladins in the first round on Friday. UConn won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 before bowing out in the second round to eventual national champion Florida last year. The Huskies are trying to become the first school to win three national titles in four years since UCLA from 1972-1975. Furman is eyeing its third NCAA Tournament victory in school history and its first since stunning No. 4 seed Virginia in the first round in 2023.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is at 10 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 20.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Furman odds, while the over/under is 136.5. Before making any Furman vs. UConn picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated UConn vs. Furman 10,000 times and just revealed its top college basketball picks. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Furman vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Furman spread: UConn -20.5 UConn vs. Furman over/under: 136.5 points UConn vs. Furman money line: UConn -5556, Furman +1738 UConn vs. Furman picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. Furman TV: TBS

Top UConn vs. Furman predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Furman vs. UConn, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (136.5 points). UConn has a lethal offense, with all five of its starters averaging double digits. Alex Karaban has 1,183 career points, which ranks ninth in school history, and he is just 13 points away from passing three more players on that list.

Guard Silas Demery leads the Big East with 6.2 assists per game, while Tarris Reed Jr., Braylon Mullins and Solo Ball are all double-digit scorers as well. Furman is the fifth-tallest team in Division I, and Alex Wilkins became the first SoCon freshman to average 17-plus points on 50% eFG% since Stephen Curry in 2006-07. The model has these teams combining for 148 points to provide value on the Over. See the full Furman vs. UConn picks at SportsLine now.

How to make UConn vs. Furman picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of UConn vs. Furman 10,000 times and says one side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Furman, and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Furman vs. UConn spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.