The UCLA Bruins and UConn Huskies are two of the most accomplished programs in the history of college basketball, and they'll go head-to-head on Sunday in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. UConn is 30-5 on the season and beat Furman 82-71 on Friday, while UCLA is 24-11 and edged out UCF in the first round 75-71. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the East Region, while UCLA is the No. 7 seed, and this is only the second time that the two programs have met in history, with UCLA winning a 1995 Elite Eight matchup 102-96.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 8:45 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to play Michigan State in the Sweet 16. The Huskies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 136.5. The Huskies are at -193 on the money line (risk $193 to win $100), with the Bruins the +160 underdogs. Before making any UCLA vs. UConn picks, check out the UCLA vs. UConn predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated UConn vs. UCLA 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for UCLA vs. UConn:

UConn vs. UCLA spread: UConn -4.5 UConn vs. UCLA over/under: 136.5 points UConn vs. UCLA money line: UConn -193, UCLA +160 UConn vs. UCLA picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. UCLA TV: TNT

Top UConn vs. UCLA predictions

After 10,000 simulations of UCLA vs. UConn, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (136.5 points). These two programs have combined for 17 national championships, but have only met once previously in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins are coming off a matchup where they combined for 146 points while the Huskies hit 153 points in their first-round matchup. The Over has also hit in four of the last five UCLA games versus non-Big Ten opponents.

On the season, both teams are 17-18 to the Under, but UConn games in particular have trended to the Over of late. Over has hit in 11 of the last 16 games the Huskies has played and the model predicts that it hits nearly 81% of the time on Sunday, with it projecting 148 combined points on average. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make UCLA vs. UConn picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of UConn vs. UCLA 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCLA vs. UConn spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.