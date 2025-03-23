The two-time defending national champion and eighth-seeded Connecticut Huskies will battle the top-seeded Florida Gators in a West Region second-round matchup in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. UConn opened tournament play with a 67-59 win over Oklahoma, while Florida cruised past Norfolk State 95-69. The Huskies (24-10), who have compiled a 72-32 tournament record in 38 appearances, have six national champions, which are tied with North Carolina for the third-most all-time. The Gators (31-4), who are 49-22 in 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, have scored at least 80 points in 29 games, second-most in the country.

Tipoff from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Connecticut holds a 5-1 series edge all-time, including a 75-54 win in their last meeting in 2022. Florida is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Florida odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Florida's over/under for total team points is 80.5, while UConn's is 70.5. Before making any UConn vs. Florida picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Florida and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Florida vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Florida spread: Florida -9.5

UConn vs. Florida over/under: 150.5 points

UConn vs. Florida money line: Florida -532, UConn +397

CONN: The Huskies have hit the game total under in 23 of their last 39 games (+6.50 units)

FLA: The Gators have hit the money line in 30 of their last 36 games (+20.40 units)

Why Florida can cover

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been dominant of late and is averaging 23.7 points in three NCAA Tournament games in his career. In the blowout win over Norfolk State in the first round, he poured in 23 points, while adding five rebounds and two steals in just 29 minutes. He scored 22 points with five rebounds and two assists in an 86-77 win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship game. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes.

Fifth-year senior guard Alijah Martin, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, has given the Gators a boost on offense. In 33 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.8 minutes. He had 17 points, two assists and two rebounds in the win over Norfolk State. He has one double-double on the season, scoring 15 points and hauling down 11 boards in an 83-66 win over Arizona State on Dec. 14.

Why UConn can cover

Sophomore guard Solo Ball is the Huskies' top scorer. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.6 minutes. He is hitting 44.7% of his field goals, including a blistering 42.2% from 3-point range, and 84.7% of his free throws. In the first-round win over Oklahoma, he scored 14 points, while grabbing five rebounds with one block and one steal.

Junior forward Alex Karaban is the only remaining starter from UConn's previous two national championship teams. He leads all active Division I players with 13 career tournament games started, and was a 2024-25 All-Big East second-team selection. In Friday's win over the Sooners, he scored 13 points, while grabbing seven rebounds, blocking two shots and making two steals. In an 81-50 win over Seton Hall on March 8, he scored 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and four assists.

How to make UConn vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 154 combined points.

So who wins Florida vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UConn vs. Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,000 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.