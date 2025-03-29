The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (33-3) will face the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners (27-7) in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament on Saturday in the Spokane 4 Region. UConn is riding a 12-game winning streak following wins over No. 15 seed Arkansas State and No. 10 seed South Dakota State last weekend. Oklahoma lost to top-seeded South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, but bounced back with dominant wins over No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast and No. 6 seed Iowa in the first two rounds of the Women's NCAA Tournament. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 1 seed USC vs. No. 5 seed Kansas State in the Elite Eight.

Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. ET at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane. The latest UConn vs. Oklahoma odds list the Huskies as 14.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 153.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament picks from SportsLine experts Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Wetzel incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. They went 543-383 overall (+122.89 units) during the 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 125-71-1 record (+44.33 units) so far in 24-25.

Now, here are their best bets for UConn vs. Oklahoma on Saturday:

UConn -14.5

UConn has won by this margin in all 12 games during its current winning streak, and it has won by at least 15 points in 14 straight victories overall. The Sooners lost two games to South Carolina by a combined 59 points this season, and UConn crushed the Gamecocks last month. "Just about any metric you look at ranks UConn as the best team in the country, and they've only gotten better down the stretch. Their only three losses have come on off shooting nights, and that's a lot less likely to happen against an Oklahoma defense ill-equipped to provide the necessary perimeter resistance," Wetzel said.

Over 153.5 points

The Huskies have scored more than 80 points in seven of their last 10 games, and they have not finished with less than 70 points in a game in 2025. They have hit the 90-point mark on eight occasions this season. Oklahoma likes to play at a fast pace as well, scoring at least 75 points in eight of its last 10 games. The pace and matchup makes the Over an appealing play for Wetzel and Barzilai.

Want more Women's NCAA Tournament picks?

You've seen Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for UConn vs. Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are up 44 units on their women's college basketball picks this season.