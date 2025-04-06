The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament concludes on Sunday afternoon when the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks face the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the national championship. UConn is coming off a historic 85-51 win over No. 1 seed UCLA in the Final Four, setting the record for largest margin of victory in a Final Four game. South Carolina won the other semifinal game in dominant fashion as well, beating No. 1 seed Texas in a 74-57 final on Friday. These teams met once in the regular season, as UConn cruised to an 87-58 road win on Feb. 16.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The latest UConn vs. South Carolina odds list the Huskies as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is listed at 133.5 points. The Huskies are -320 money line favorites, while the Gamecocks are +245 underdogs. Before making any South Carolina vs. UConn picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Wetzel incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. They are 543-383 overall (+122.89 units) during the 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 125-71-1 record (+44.33 units) so far in 24-25.

Now, they have set their sights on UConn vs. South Carolina and just locked in their Women's March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see their picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for South Carolina vs. UConn:

UConn vs. South Carolina spread: UConn -6.5

UConn vs. South Carolina over/under: 133.5 points

UConn vs. South Carolina money line: UConn -320, South Carolina +245

Why UConn can cover

UConn lost to Tennessee in a road game on Feb. 6, but the Huskies have won every game by double digits since then. They opened their NCAA Tournament run with a 103-34 win over No. 15 seed Arkansas State, and they have been on cruise control in almost all of their games. Their latest blowout came against No. 1 seed UCLA in stunning fashion.

Forward Sarah Strong had 22 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 13 shooting, while Paige Bueckers added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. Bueckers shot just 3 of 12 from the floor when she faced South Carolina in February, but the Huskies still won by 29 points. They were dominant on the glass in that meeting, recording a 51-29 rebounding edge.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has plenty of ways it can improve in this rematch, with one of the glaring statistics being 3-point shooting. The Gamecocks shot just 3 of 17 (17.6%) from the perimeter and 23 of 61 from the floor overall. If they can limit Bueckers again and improve their outside shooting, this could be a much different result.

The Gamecocks played several close games against No. 4 seed Maryland and No. 2 seed Duke before turning their level up a notch in a 74-57 win over No. 1 seed Texas. They outscored the Longhorns 20-9 in the third quarter of that game. Forward Joyce Edwards posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while guard Te-Hina Paopao had 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting.

