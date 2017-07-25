UFC 214: Bill Reiter explains why Jon Jones doesn't deserve to fight Daniel Cormier
The fighter has dealt with several public issues the past year, including allegations of steroid use
Jon Jones is due to fight Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 this weekend, and despite the excitement surrounding the fight, Jones' bouts always seem to have a bit of a black eye around them. Obviously arrogance among fighters is nothing new, but even the most braggadocios mixed martial artists tend to respect the sport as a whole. Jones, meanwhile, has been dealing with allegations of doping in addition to your run of the mill disrespect.
Cormier and Jones have had their long overdue rematch rescheduled twice, once due to a Cormier injury and again due to Jones failing a drug test. There's clearly no love lost between the two leading up to their rematch.
Jones defeated Cormier in January 2015. However, as Bill Reiter of CBS Sports explains in this week's Hormel Hot Take, no matter how anticipated this fight may be, Jones has not earned the right to headline UFC 214.
-
NASCAR playoff picture heading to Pocono
12 drivers have already secured their chances at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title
-
Earnhardt Jr to join NBC broadcast booth
The racing superstar is completing his final circuit as a full-time racer
-
Phelps vs. Shark fails to deliver
People expected a live shark to at least be involved somehow
-
Kahne wins wreck-filled Brickyard 400
17 drivers crashed out during Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
-
Busch, Truex wreck at Brickyard
Both drivers emerged from the wreck OK
-
Dale Jr out of Brickyard 400 early
Earnhardt Jr. will have a chance to rebound next week at Pocono
Add a Comment