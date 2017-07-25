UFC 214: Bill Reiter explains why Jon Jones doesn't deserve to fight Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones is due to fight Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 this weekend, and despite the excitement surrounding the fight, Jones' bouts always seem to have a bit of a black eye around them. Obviously arrogance among fighters is nothing new, but even the most braggadocios mixed martial artists tend to respect the sport as a whole. Jones, meanwhile, has been dealing with allegations of doping in addition to your run of the mill disrespect.

Cormier and Jones have had their long overdue rematch rescheduled twice, once due to a Cormier injury and again due to Jones failing a drug test. There's clearly no love lost between the two leading up to their rematch.

Jones defeated Cormier in January 2015. However, as Bill Reiter of CBS Sports explains in this week's Hormel Hot Take, no matter how anticipated this fight may be, Jones has not earned the right to headline UFC 214.