UK Supreme Court says poker champion cheated his way to $10.1 million prize
Ten-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Ivey is deemed a fraud after his latest big win
Phil Ivey is a 10-time bracelet winner at the World Series of Poker and a 2017 inductee into the Poker Hall of Fame.
He is also a cheater, according to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.
As reported by Bloomberg's Jeremy Hodges, Ivey lost a battle with the Supreme Court this week, as the U.K. judges "ruled that he cheated at a form of baccarat to win 7.7 million pounds ($10.1 million) at a Genting Bhd. casino in London."
U.K. lawyers reportedly called the ruling "one of the most significant decisions in criminal law in a generation," and it stemmed from Ivey suing the London casino for his winnings in 2014.
Hodges had more on Ivey's battle with the U.K. Supreme Court, which "was asked to decide whether dishonesty is a necessary element of cheating:"
While the veteran gambler said he was just taking advantage of the dealer and marks on the cards, the top court unanimously ruled Ivey's use of a technique called edge-sorting was dishonest. The judges said rather than being clever, Ivey "duped the croupier into unwittingly fixing" the cards.
