With college football starting on Aug. 23 and no NFL preseason games until Thursday of this week, MLB takes center stage on Monday, when the 11-game schedule gives new users a chance to utilize the latest Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2. The first pitch of the day comes at 6:10 p.m. ET between the Phillies and Reds, with Yankees vs. Twins coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Intriguing West Coast matchups help wrap the schedule up with Dodgers vs. Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET and Giants vs. Padres at 9:45 p.m. ET. The latest Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential deposit match worth up to $1,000 or Play $5, Get $50. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Monday, August 11

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here. How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Underdog account. If you have a deposit match bonus offer, your deposit balance will reflect the 50% match for new users. If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for August 11

(data comes via SportsLine's projection model)

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox, 0.5 total bases - Higher (0.88x)

Abreu has three multi-hit efforts in his last six outings, so he has a great chance to clear this line with room to spare. His opponent, the Astros, are starting Cristian Javier, who hasn't pitched since May of 2024 following Tommy John surgery. Javier will deal with some rust and also likely won't go deep in this game. Abreu is projected to record 1.8 total bases, making this a five-star pick for the model. Pick it at Underdog:

Cam Smith, Astros, Over 0.5 total bases - Higher (0.91x)

On the other side of the Red Sox vs. Astros matchup, Smith is a great bet to clear his total bases mark after doing so in five straight games when Houston is a home underdog. It's been a tough August overall for Smith, but he's trending up with at least one hit in four of his last six games. The model is projecting 1.5 total bases for Smith, making it another five-star MLB prop pick.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, 1.5 earned runs allowed - Higher (0.8x)

Yamamoto faces an Angels' lineup that has been hitting well recently, averaging 5.3 runs per game in the past seven outrings. He's been dominant his last two outings, but the model is calling for a bit of regression in this one as he gives up 2.2 earned runs, making the over 1.5 earned runs a four-star prop pick. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.84x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.