After a light Monday slate, the Tuesday MLB schedule is robust, with every team in action. That gives users plenty of options to take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2. There are a number of rivalry contests such as Mets vs. Braves and the Freeway Series of Dodgers vs. Angels. However, this Underdog Fantasy promotion may be applied liberally by users to an elite pitching matchup in Pirates vs. Brewers as ERA leader, Paul Skenes, and wins leader, Freddy Peralta, will share the mound. The latest Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential deposit match worth up to $1,000 or Play $5, Get $50. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday, August 12

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here. How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Underdog account. If you have a deposit match bonus offer, your deposit balance will reflect the 50% match for new users. If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for August 12

(data comes via SportsLine's projection model)

Paul Skenes, Pirates, 1.5 earned runs allowed - Higher

Skenes had arguably the worst start of his career when he last faced Milwaukee in late June. By allowing 4 ER in 4 IP, Skenes had his highest single-game ERA of his career, while the four innings pitched was his shortest outing of the year. This Brewers lineup isn't loaded with big names, but it tops the NL in batting average as its 5.03 runs per game are third-most in the Senior Circuit. It will also enjoy the home cooking of Milwaukee, as Skenes has allowed more than 1.5 earned runs in four of his last five away games. Pick it at Underdog:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI - Higher (0.8x)

Guerrero is on another one of his patented post-All-Star break heaters as he's batting a scorching .366 since the Midsummer Classic. He ranks third in runs and fifth in hits amongst all MLB players since the break, and now he'll get to see a pitcher who allows lots of both. Ben Brown of the Cubs has a 6.04 ERA that ranks 104th out of 108 pitchers (min. 90 IP), while his .280 batting average against ranks 101st.

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.91x)

Rodriguez has 24 total bases over his last eight games, averaging three TBs per contest. He's coming off back-to-back multi-hit outings and has an advantageous Tuesday matchup versus Baltimore's Dean Kremer. The All-Star outfielder is .625 (5 for 8) in his career off the pitcher, with seven total bases over eight at-bats. Rodriguez should also find success once Kremer leaves the mound as the Orioles' bullpen ERA of 4.75 is the third-highest in the league. SportsLine's model projects Rodriguez to have 2.1 total bases in a 4.5-star prop pick. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.36x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.