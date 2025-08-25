A hefty slate of 13 Major League Baseball games highlight Monday's sports schedule, including Padres vs. Mariners and Reds vs. Dodgers, making it the ideal time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. There are also two WNBA games and European soccer matches. This Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for August 25

Kodai Senga, Mets, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.07x)

Kodai Senga, Mets, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.07x)

Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA) is looking to rebound after dropping his last two decisions. In a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 14, he received a no-decision. In 5.2 innings pitched, he allowed five hits, two earned runs and one walk with seven strikeouts. The SportsLine projection model has an edge of 0.1 based on the projection of 5.6 and the consensus line of 5.5, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating.

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.11x)

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.11x)

Henderson has been red hot of late with hits in six consecutive games, including three multi-hit performances. In a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI. He was 2-for-5 in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Astros. The model projects 0.5 total bases, for a rating of 4 out of 5.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Acuna has hits in seven of his last eight games, including multi-hit efforts in two of his last three. He was 2-for-4 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the New York Mets. In 64 games this season, he is hitting .304 with 10 doubles, one triple, 15 homers and 30 RBI. The model is projecting over and 2.0 RBI, giving this a 4.5 rating

