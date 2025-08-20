A nearly full slate of 14 MLB games will highlight Wednesday's sports schedule, including five divisional matchups, making it the ideal time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. There is also one WNBA game, as the Dallas Wings battle the Los Angeles Sparks. This Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Wednesday, August 20

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for August 20

Juan Soto, Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Soto homered in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Washington Nationals. He has hits in 10 of his last 11 games, including a 2-for-4 performance in a 7-6 loss at Milwaukee on Aug. 10. Over the span of 10 games, Soto has gone over his base line six times. The SportsLine model is projecting 2.0 total bases. Pick it at Underdog:

Michael Harris II, Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Harris has been on fire of late. He has hits in 12 consecutive games, including nine multi-hit performances in that span. In Monday's 13-9 loss to the Chicago White Sox, he was 4-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. The SportsLine model projects 1.7 total bases for a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Tatis has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including five multi-hit performances. In a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, he was 2-for-3 with a double. He was 2-for-3 with three RBI in an 11-1 win over San Francisco on Aug. 13. The SportsLine projection model projects 1.7 total bases, giving this a rating of 4 out of 5. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.21x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.