Wednesday is the ideal time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. There are 15 MLB games, two WNBA games and European soccer matches, including four UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Wednesday, August 27

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for August 27

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 5.5 strikeouts - Lower (1.05x)

Ohtani has notched five or fewer strikeouts in eight of his 10 outings this season. In an 8-3 loss at Colorado on Aug. 20, he pitched four innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts. The SportsLine projection model has a projection of 4.3 strikeouts, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

Christian Walker, Astros, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.11x)

Walker has hits in four of the past five games, including homers in three of those. In a 9-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He was 2-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBI in a 7-2 win at Baltimore on Thursday. The model projects 1.8 total bases, for a rating of 4 out of 5. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.1x)

Carroll has been on fire of late. He has hits in 13 consecutive games, including multi-hit performances in each of the last two. In Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, he was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's series opener. The model is projecting 1.9 total bases, giving this a 4.5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.48x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.