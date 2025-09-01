The ideal time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2 is Monday. Bill Belichick's collegiate debut will take place when his North Carolina Tar Heels battle the TCU Horned Frogs. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Monday, September 1

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best CFB Underdog Fantasy picks for September 1

Josh Hoover, TCU, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (2.07x)

The junior quarterback was a touchdown machine last season. In 13 games, Hoover completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also rushed 47 times and scored four touchdowns. In the 34-3 win over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 28, he completed 20 of 32 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Pick it at Underdog:

Gio Lopez, North Carolina, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.05x)

Lopez, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, spent his first two seasons with South Alabama before transferring to North Carolina. In 11 games last season, he completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed 83 times for 465 yards (5.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He threw two or more touchdowns in five games in 2024. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Rece Verhoff, North Carolina, 1.5 FG made - Higher (1.36x)

The senior transfer has won the kicking duties for the Tar Heels after spending the past three seasons at Marshall. For his career, he connected on 38 of 57 field goal attempts and 105 of his 107 extra point attempts. In 11 games last year, he connected on two or more field goals in five games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 19.5x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.