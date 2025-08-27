After originally stopping operations in Mississippi in early 2024, Underdog Fantasy is set to return to the Magnolia State on Wednesday, Aug. 27. With that change going into effect, new users can now jump on the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. The latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2, which launched on Wednesday, gives new users up to $50 in bonus funds instantly after their first play of $5 or more. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here. How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Underdog account. For the Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Underdog Fantasy promo terms and conditions

All currently live states and provinces except MI, PA, MD, & OH. Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See here for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, OH, and PA.

Making Underdog Fantasy prop bets on Mississippi players

College sports leads the way in Mississippi with Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss among the major programs. All three are getting their season underway during the Week 1 college football schedule with Ole Miss taking on Georgia State and MSU and USM playing each other. There are nearby pro teams such as the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators all playing just a few hours from some spots in Mississippi.

You can see some of the latest Underdog Fantasy props for players on teams close to Mississippi (last updated August 27, 2025).

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos, Sep. 7

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos, Sep. 7

The Titans usher in a new era with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward on Sunday, Sept. 7 during the Week 1 NFL schedule. Tennessee will be at Denver, and Underdog lists Ward's passing yardage total at 188.5, while his passing touchdowns line is 0.5 and his rushing yardage line is 16.5. SportsLine's computer model is projecting 1.1 touchdown passes for Ward, making that a strong value at the 0.77x return on Underdog.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sep. 7

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sep. 7

The Saints will be led by second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler, who beat out rookie Tyler Shough in a preseason battle. Rattler's passing yardage total against the Cardinals is 188.5 and his passing touchdowns line is 0.5. New Orleans also has a couple familiar skill players in Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. SportsLine's model is projecting Kamara to go lower on both his receiving yards (28.5) and rushing yards (58.5) in this opener.

There are many ways to utilize the latest Underdog Fantasy promo to ensure you have access to whatever game you're most interested in with Mississippi sports teams or otherwise. Underdog Fantasy provides ample options with player props you can take advantage of throughout the sports calendar.

Responsible Gaming at Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy offers the options to set responsible limits. If, at any point, you think you're depositing too much money, entering too many contests, or spending too much on entry fees, you have the option of setting responsible gaming limits. Setting responsible limits allows you to still play, however, within the parameters that you set for yourself. Underdog Fantasy also provides customers the ability to self-exclude and cool-off directly from the product. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org.