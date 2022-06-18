This weekend's race may be the second of SailGP's third season, but a pair of firsts make it a must-see affair. The T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago is SailGP's first ever race in Chicago, and it's also the championship's first race to take place on fresh water.

Beginning at Navy Pier, 10 national teams in F-50 catamarans will race through Lake Michigan in a thrilling high-speed competition from June 18-19. The participating teams are Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the U.S.

Anna Weis, who sailed for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is LSO slated to compete in this weekend's SailGP race, told CBS that fans should expect significantly more intense sailing than what they may see at home. The carbon fiber boats can travel up to 60 mph, so she isn't exaggerating.

"This is definitely some full-on sailing and not your leisurely everyday, go out and have fun, it is extremely fun, but there's a lot on and there's a lot of technicalities and teamwork that is required to make the boat go fast," Weis said.

Here's the full TV schedule for the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago. The race can also be streamed on fuboTV (get access now).

CBS Sports Network Schedule

June 18 – T-Mobile US SailGP – Day 1 – 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN (LIVE) June 19 – T-Mobile US SailGP – Day 2 – 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN (LIVE)

CBS Schedule

June 26 – T-Mobile US SailGP – Chicago Highlights – 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET

July 3 – T-Mobile US SailGP – Chicago Finals – 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET