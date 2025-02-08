Week 4 of Unrivaled tipped off on Friday with another doubleheader. In the opener, Lunar Owls BC kept the good times rolling with a 94-76 win over Phantom BC to improve to 7-0 on the season. Allisha Gray led the way with 23 points as all five players scored in double figures for the league's lone undefeated team.
Later in the evening Rose BC picked up a crucial win over Mist BC, 71-63, to climb into third place in the standings. Azura Stevens, who hit the game-ending shot, continued her strong play as of late with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Kahleah Copper led the way in the scoring department with 21.
The action will continue on Saturday with two more games: Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC and Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC.
Unrivaled's regular season will run through March 10, with the highly-anticipated 1-on-1 tournament set to for Feb. 10, 13 and 14. The four-team, single-elimination playoffs will start with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 18.
Week 1
Friday, Jan. 17
- Lunar Owls BC 84, Mist BC 80
- Vinyl BC 79, Rose BC 73
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Laces, 86, Phantom 48
- Lunar Owls BC 79, Rose BC 70
Monday, Jan. 20
- Vinyl BC 84, Phantom BC 71
- Laces BC 63, Mist BC 43
Week 2
Friday, Jan. 24
- Phantom BC 74, Mist BC 69
- Laces BC 83, Vinyl BC 79
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Rose BC 71, Mist BC 66
- Lunar Owls BC 82, Phantom BC 58
Monday, Jan. 27
- Lunar Owls 67, Vinyl BC 57
- Laces BC 71, Rose BC 64
Week 3
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Phantom BC 75, Rose BC 63
- Lunar Owls BC 75, Laces BC 73
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Mist BC 77, Vinyl BC 67
- Rose BC 83, Laces BC 69
Monday, Feb. 3
- Mist BC 64, Phantom BC 61
- Lunar Owls BC 85, Vinyl BC 68
Week 4
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 7
- Lunar Owls BC 94, Phantom BC 76
- Rose BC 71, Mist BC 63
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Feb. 10
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 7 p.m. -- TBD
Thursday, Feb. 13
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. -- TBD
Week 5
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 14
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 6
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Feb. 24
- Rose BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Mist BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 7
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 28
- Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, March 1
- Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Rose BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, March 3
- Laces BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 8
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, March 7
- Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, March 8
- Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 6 p.m. -- tru TV
- Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, March 10
- Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 9 (Playoffs)
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Sunday, March 16
- Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. -- TBD
- Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. -- TBD
Monday, March 18
- Final: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD
Standings
- Lunar Owls BC (6-0)
- Laces BC (4-2)
- Mist BC (2-4)
- Phantom BC (2-4)
- Rose BC (2-4)
- Vinyl BC (2-4)