Week 4 of Unrivaled tipped off on Friday with another doubleheader. In the opener, Lunar Owls BC kept the good times rolling with a 94-76 win over Phantom BC to improve to 7-0 on the season. Allisha Gray led the way with 23 points as all five players scored in double figures for the league's lone undefeated team.

Later in the evening Rose BC picked up a crucial win over Mist BC, 71-63, to climb into third place in the standings. Azura Stevens, who hit the game-ending shot, continued her strong play as of late with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Kahleah Copper led the way in the scoring department with 21.

The action will continue on Saturday with two more games: Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC and Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC.

Unrivaled's regular season will run through March 10, with the highly-anticipated 1-on-1 tournament set to for Feb. 10, 13 and 14. The four-team, single-elimination playoffs will start with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 18.

For everything you need to know about the league, go here.

Week 1

Friday, Jan. 17

Lunar Owls BC 84, Mist BC 80

Vinyl BC 79, Rose BC 73

Saturday, Jan. 18

Laces, 86, Phantom 48

Lunar Owls BC 79, Rose BC 70

Monday, Jan. 20

Vinyl BC 84, Phantom BC 71

Laces BC 63, Mist BC 43

Week 2

Friday, Jan. 24

Phantom BC 74, Mist BC 69

Laces BC 83, Vinyl BC 79

Saturday, Jan. 25

Rose BC 71, Mist BC 66

Lunar Owls BC 82, Phantom BC 58

Monday, Jan. 27

Lunar Owls 67, Vinyl BC 57

Laces BC 71, Rose BC 64

Week 3

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 31

Phantom BC 75, Rose BC 63

Lunar Owls BC 75, Laces BC 73

Saturday, Feb. 1

Mist BC 77, Vinyl BC 67

Rose BC 83, Laces BC 69

Monday, Feb. 3

Mist BC 64, Phantom BC 61

Lunar Owls BC 85, Vinyl BC 68

Week 4

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 7

Lunar Owls BC 94, Phantom BC 76

Rose BC 71, Mist BC 63

Saturday, Feb. 8

Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Feb. 10

1-on-1 Tournament, 7 p.m. -- TBD

Thursday, Feb. 13

1-on-1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. -- TBD

Week 5

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 14

1-on-1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 6

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 21

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Feb. 24

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Mist BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 7

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 28

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, March 1

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Rose BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, March 3

Laces BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 8

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, March 7

Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, March 8

Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 6 p.m. -- tru TV

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, March 10

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 9 (Playoffs)

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Sunday, March 16

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. -- TBD

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. -- TBD

Monday, March 18

Final: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD

Standings