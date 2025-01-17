There's a new league on the scene in the women's basketball world. Unrivaled, which was cofounded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to give players an alternative to going overseas in the offseason, will tip off its inaugural season on Friday night in Miami.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not be participating, but the league will feature 36 of the top players in the world, with the likes of Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Angel Reese and more joining Stewart and Collier.

The players were split up into six teams by the league's coaches, who did not know which team they would be coaching at the time of the selection process. On Nov. 20, the league revealed the rosters via a pre-recorded video posted to its YouTube channel.

Shortly thereafter, the full schedule was announced. Ahead of opening night, here's a look at the broadcast info for every single game. The regular season will run from Jan. 17 through March 10, with the highly-anticipated 1-on-1 tournament set to for Feb. 10, 13 and 14. The four-team, single-elimination playoffs will start with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 18.

Week 1

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 17

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7 p.m. -- TNT

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Jan. 18

Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 2 p.m. -- truTV

Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 3 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Jan. 20

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 9:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 2

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 24

Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Jan. 25

Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Jan. 27

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 3

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 31

Phantom BC vs. Rose BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, Feb. 3

Mist BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 4

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 7

Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 8

Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Feb. 10

1-on-1 Tournament, 7 p.m. -- TBD

Thursday, Feb. 13

1-on-1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. -- TBD

Week 5

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 14

1-on-1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 6

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 21

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Feb. 24

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Mist BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 7

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 28

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, March 1

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Rose BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, March 3

Laces BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 8

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, March 7

Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, March 8

Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 6 p.m. -- tru TV

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, March 10

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 9 (Playoffs)

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Sunday, March 16

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. -- TBD

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. -- TBD

Monday, March 18