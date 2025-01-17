There's a new league on the scene in the women's basketball world. Unrivaled, which was cofounded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to give players an alternative to going overseas in the offseason, will tip off its inaugural season on Friday night in Miami.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not be participating, but the league will feature 36 of the top players in the world, with the likes of Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Angel Reese and more joining Stewart and Collier.
The players were split up into six teams by the league's coaches, who did not know which team they would be coaching at the time of the selection process. On Nov. 20, the league revealed the rosters via a pre-recorded video posted to its YouTube channel.
Shortly thereafter, the full schedule was announced. Ahead of opening night, here's a look at the broadcast info for every single game. The regular season will run from Jan. 17 through March 10, with the highly-anticipated 1-on-1 tournament set to for Feb. 10, 13 and 14. The four-team, single-elimination playoffs will start with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 18.
Week 1
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 17
- Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7 p.m. -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 2 p.m. -- truTV
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 3 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Jan. 20
- Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 9:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 2
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 24
- Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Jan. 27
- Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 3
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Phantom BC vs. Rose BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, Feb. 3
- Mist BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 4
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 7
- Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Feb. 10
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 7 p.m. -- TBD
Thursday, Feb. 13
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. -- TBD
Week 5
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 14
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 6
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Feb. 24
- Rose BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Mist BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 7
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 28
- Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, March 1
- Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Rose BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, March 3
- Laces BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 8
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, March 7
- Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, March 8
- Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 6 p.m. -- tru TV
- Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, March 10
- Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 9 (Playoffs)
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Sunday, March 16
- Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. -- TBD
- Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. -- TBD
Monday, March 18
- Final: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD