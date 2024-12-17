Shortly after the start of the new year, the professional women's basketball landscape will change forever with the start of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league led by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, which aims to give players an alternative option to going overseas during the WNBA offseason.

The action will tip off on Jan. 17 and run for eight weeks, with all the games being played in Miami. While it is 3-on-3, the games will be played on a shorter full court with four, seven-minute quarters. An outline of the full rules is yet to be released, but Collier said on social media that it will look like "normal basketball with more spacing."

There will be 36 players in this inaugural season -- two spots still remain open -- and six teams. Instead of a draft, the teams were chosen by a selection committee that split the teams by positions and skills. The league released a video on its YouTube page showing the selection process and the rosters for each team.

For a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the league, go here.

Laces BC

Head coach: Andrew Wade

Note: Kelsey Plum was initially on the Laces BC roster, but announced on Nov. 27 that she had opted out of the inaugural season. The league has not yet announced a replacement.

Lunar Owls BC

Head coach: DJ Sackmann

Note: Cameron Brink has joined Unrivaled on a two-year deal but will not play in the 2025 season as she is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Mist BC

Head coach: Phil Handy

Phantom BC

Head coach: Adam Harrington

Rose BC

Head coach: Nola Henry

Vinyl BC