The professional women's basketball landscape will soon change forever with the start of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, which aims to give players an alternative option to going overseas during the offseason.

The action will tip off on Jan. 17 and run for nine weeks, with all the games being played in Miami.

The league's plans called for 36 players and six teams for the inaugural season. Instead of a draft, the teams were chosen by a selection committee that split the teams by positions and skills. The league released a video on its YouTube page showing the selection process and the rosters for each team.

In the weeks since the initial announcement, there have been a few changes. Kelsey Plum dropped out, Cameron Brink and Katie Lou Samuelson were added as two of the three "Wildcards" and Laces BC, Lunar Owls BC and Phantom BC completed a three-team trade that sent Natasha Cloud and a Wildcard spot to Phantom, Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes to Laces and Courtney Williams to Lunar Owls.

Most recently, Natisha Hiedeman was signed as a "relief player." She will join Phantom BC while Mabrey remains sidelined with a calf injury and will stay in the player pool for the entire 2025 season, though it is unclear what will happen when Mabrey returns from injury.

For a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the league, go here.

For a full schedule, go here.

Laces BC

Head coach: Andrew Wade

Note: Kelsey Plum was initially on the Laces BC roster, but announced on Nov. 27 that she had opted out of the inaugural season. The league has not yet announced a replacement.

Lunar Owls BC

Head coach: DJ Sackmann

Note: Cameron Brink has joined Unrivaled on a two-year deal but will not play in the 2025 season as she is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Player Position WNBA team Shakira Austin F/C Mystics Cameron Brink F Sparks Napheesa Collier F Lynx Skylar Diggins-Smith G Storm Allisha Gray G Dream Courtney Williams G Lynx

Mist BC

Head coach: Phil Handy

Phantom BC

Head coach: Adam Harrington

Note: Hiedeman was signed as "relief player" due to Mabrey's calf injury, which will sideline her for two-to-four weeks. Hiedeman will remain in the player pool for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Player Position WNBA team Natasha Cloud G Mercury Brittney Griner C Mercury Natisha Hiedeman G Lynx Sabrina Ionescu G Liberty Marina Mabrey G Sun Satou Sabally F Wings Katie Lou Samuelson F Fever

Rose BC

Head coach: Nola Henry

Vinyl BC